Britvic plc: Block listing Interim Review

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Block listing Interim Review 28-Jun-2023 / 09:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN The Financial Conduct Authority To: 28 June 2023 Date: Name of applicant: Britvic plc 1. LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 2. Name of Scheme: Executive Share Option Plan From: 28 December 2022 3. Period of Return: To: 28 June 2023 4. Balance under Scheme from Previous Return: 2,738,069 5. Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 0 increased since the date of the last return): 6. Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 0 7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,738,069 8. Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 5,000,000 Ordinary shares of 20p 15 December 2008 each 9. Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 258,135,531 Judith Moore, Company Secretary Name of Contact / Signed by: For and on behalf of Britvic plc Address of Contact: Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4TZ Telephone Number: +44 (0)788 761 2299

