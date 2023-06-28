Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that it has signed an agreement with EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Limited (NGL) to supply fuel to Advanced Gas Cooled Reactors (AGR) from its Springfields fuel fabrication facility.

The contract extension enables NGL to continue delivering clean, secure power generation from its four operational AGR nuclear power stations at Heysham (Units 1 2), Torness, and Hartlepool through to the end of plant life. One of the world's most advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing facilities, Westinghouse Springfields is the UK's only commercial fuel fabrication facility, utilizing advanced manufacturing to produce fuel that provides more than a quarter of the low-carbon electricity generated in the UK.

"It has never been more important that the UK has a secure, affordable supply of low carbon electricity. EDF is working hard to make sure the AGR fleet continues to be an important part of that supply for as long as possible and signing this agreement with Westinghouse is a key part of that work," said Mark Hartley, Managing Director of EDF Energy's Generation business.

"We are delighted to reach this agreement with NGL which further reinforces an already strong partnership established over 40 years ago when the Springfields site manufactured the initial fuel for the UK's first commercial AGR," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. "We are proud of this legacy and that the Springfields team can provide ongoing services and support to the AGR stations for the years to come."

The Westinghouse Springfields site has manufactured world-class nuclear fuel and related products and services for nearly 75 years. Nuclear fuel produced by Westinghouse in Springfields, a UK strategic capability in Lancashire, plays a vital role in supporting clean secure power generation in the UK and around the world, helping to avoid over 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions in the UK alone.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

