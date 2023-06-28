London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - London-based financial technology company, Gemba Finance Ltd, is pleased to announce its participation in the Barclays Eagle Labs' Funding Readiness Programme powered by Capital Enterprise. This Programme is a network of innovation hubs located across the UK designed to provide support and guidance to startups in various industries including fintech and health-tech, helping them to become investment-ready and achieve substantial growth.





Barclays Funding Readiness Programme cohort members

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/171467_1c7bc6d064e08bc3_001full.jpg

Gemba offers a dynamic and ever evolving banking platform that provides comprehensive financial solutions with a focus on innovation. It currently specializes in offering business accounts tailored for small and medium-sized businesses. The company prioritizes providing personalized services that cater to the unique needs of each business, simplifying their financial management. In addition, clients of Gemba Finance will soon have access to a wide array of financial tools and resources designed to enhance their business management capabilities and optimize efficiency.

At the heart of Gemba's approach is the commitment to creating transparency and building trust between banks and startups. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly interface, Gemba eliminates the complexities and challenges often associated with traditional business banking, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best - driving innovation and growth. Gemba aims to be the gateway to entrepreneurship, providing a frictionless path for aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to thrive.

Gemba's long term vision is to be the platform that offers a range of innovative features that redefine the banking experience for small to medium-sized businesses. From effortless onboarding to seamless integration with accounting systems, Gemba will provide a cohesive ecosystem designed to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. By bridging the gap between financial institutions and startups, Gemba will foster a collaborative environment that nurtures growth and facilitates access to essential financial services.

Furthermore, Gemba's approach extends beyond the financial realm. With a strong commitment to social impact, the company recognizes the transformative power of entrepreneurship. By providing aspiring entrepreneurs with a frictionless path to success, Gemba aims to unlock economic opportunities and drive positive change within communities.

The recently published blog by Gemba, titled "The End of Business Banking As We Know It?," explores the profound societal impact that the company envisions. It believes that by removing barriers and simplifying the banking process, they can empower individuals from all backgrounds to realize their entrepreneurial dreams, fostering economic growth and job creation.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Funding Readiness Programme and to have the opportunity to collaborate with other like-minded startups," said Gemba co-founder and CEO, Alexander Legoshin. "We believe that access to finance should not be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises, and we are excited to work with Barclays to help us achieve our mission."

With its participation in the Funding Readiness Programme, Gemba is poised to take its business to the next level and make a significant impact in the fintech industry and beyond.

This opportunity comes at a time when the fintech sector is experiencing rapid growth, with new startups emerging to disrupt traditional financial services. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for fintech platforms like Gemba that provide quick and easy access to financing options, without the need for lengthy application processes or collateral.

By joining this Programme, Gemba will have access to Barclays' extensive network of investors, mentors, and industry experts, helping them to refine their business model, improve their message, and secure funding. The programme also offers opportunities to collaborate with other startups in the cohort, potentially leading to new partnerships and collaborations that can drive growth and innovation.

"We are excited to be a part of a community of fintech innovators and to learn from the expertise of Barclays and the other startups in the cohort," said Vladimir Dereviagin, the co-founder of Gemba. "We believe that collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential to driving the fintech sector forward, and we are looking forward to contributing to the wider ecosystem."

With its innovative platform and commitment to democratizing access to finance, Gemba is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises financing space. Through its participation in the Funding Readiness Programme, the company has the potential to attract new investors, expand its customer base, and ultimately achieve its mission of supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in achieving their goals and maximizing their potential to make a positive impact in their communities.

Contact: Arthus Arzamascev, marketing@ge.mba, London, United Kingdom

