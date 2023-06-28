

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence improved in June to the highest level in just over one year, as households' and general financial situations increased amid a sharp easing in inflation expectations, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 85 in June from 83 in May. Further, this was the highest score since May 2022.



Nonetheless, the index remained well below its long-term average of 100.



Households' assessment of their own future financial situation improved marginally in June, with the corresponding index rising to -16 from -17.



Similarly, the index for past financial conditions edged up to -32 from -33.



Consumers' opinions on the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months have turned less pessimistic. The corresponding index rose to -51 in June from -56 in May, the survey revealed.



French consumers' view on future saving capacity improved somewhat, with the relevant measure rising to 8 in May from 7 in the previous month. At the same time, the measure of their current saving capacity remained stable at 12.0.



The major purchase intentions index lost three points from May to reach -47 in June.



The gauge for the acceleration of inflation in the next twelve months eased considerably to -55 in June from -49 in the preceding month.



