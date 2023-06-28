Tri Pointe Homes Debuts New West Austin Metro Community Including Designs by Queer Eye's Bobby Berk

Sales are underway at Heritage, which combines classic vintage charm with contemporary living

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker Homes®, has announced the debut of Heritage, a new 188-acre joint-venture development with M/I Homes located 25 miles west of Austin in the heart of Dripping Springs. Tri Pointe's new three-collection, 293-home neighborhood, which combines a range of home sizes and floorplans, luxury amenities, and the designs of design expert, author and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk, recently celebrated its grand opening.

"Heritage offers an inviting mix of old and new, from classic country to modern designs and rich, state-of-the-art amenities to the traditional and walkable hometown feel," said Chelsea Timmons, vice president of community experience at Tri Pointe Homes in Austin. "That balance feels both natural and exciting to a broad range of Heritage homeowners as we bring new collections to a new submarket interwoven with old Texas Hill Country charm and Tri Pointe's unwavering approach to making a premium lifestyle possible for our customers."

Heritage includes the debut of the brand-new Arbor Collection at Heritage, which includes Bobby Berk's standout model home. Priced from the mid-$400s, the residences at Heritage combine a contemporary aesthetic with classic color accents inspired by the Texas countryside.

"Every lifestyle community should feel warm and welcoming, and Heritage captures that feeling throughout the model homes and the Texas Hill Country setting," said Berk, who has helped launch 15 different Tri Pointe Homes' communities over the past seven years and filmed a Season 6 episode of the Netflix series 'Queer Eye' in Dripping Springs. "The appealing colors and wide-open spaces of the countryside became the inspiration for my designs. I wanted to bring in a balance of nature, the feeling of comfort and familiarity, and fresh inspiration and innovation."

Located at 1385 North Roger Hanks Pkwy. in Dripping Springs, the Berk-designed model has five bedrooms, three baths and a two-bay garage. The 2,888-square-foot residence includes a grand spiral staircase, a spacious great room, a large primary closet, an upstairs game room and an oversized covered outdoor living space.

Through a partnership with home furnishings company MINE, homebuyers will have the option to purchase the furniture, art and accessories from the designer-curated models by either selecting a few signature pieces or making the entire look their own. "These 'Get the Look' furniture packages help advance Tri Pointe Homes as a premium lifestyle brand through leading-edge and life-changing design," said Timmons. "Shoppable model homes also elevate the homebuying experience we seek to deliver to our customers."

Tri Pointe Homes' Arbor Collection at Heritage offers residences ranging from 1,903 to 2,903 square feet with three to five beds, two to three baths, a two-bay garage and the option to add on a media room. The Park Collection offers homes ranging from 1,831 to 2,969 square feet with three to five beds, two to four baths and two- to 2.5-bay garages. The Terrace Collection offers residences ranging from 1,603 to 2,588 square feet with three to four beds, two to three baths and a two-bay garage. As part of its LivingSmart® program committed to healthy and environmentally responsible building practices, all of Tri Pointe's homes at Heritage are designed and independently certified to exceed local energy codes, including Energy Star® certification.

Upon completion, Heritage will include several shared community spaces and features for its homeowners. The amenity center will attract year-round gatherings with family and friends and the community's walking trails will encourage connections with neighbors and nature.The community is situated in an ideal location in the heart of town surrounded by the historic district. Residents will be able to take a trail from Heritage to downtown Dripping Springs where there is plentiful shopping, dining, wine tasting rooms and breweries. The community is also located directly across Highway 12 from Founders Memorial Park, to the east of the large Sportsplex park, and within two minutes to schools that are within the highly sought-after Dripping Springs Independent School District.

Two model homes, including one designed by Bobby Berk, are available for touring by appointment. For more information, please visit tripointehomes.com/tx/austin/heritage/.

About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design expert & Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix's Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com. His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the "most famous interior designers working today." Bobby is releasing his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind, publishing September 12, 2023.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. Building upon the legacy that was established 50 years ago under the name Trendmaker® Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Austin real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

