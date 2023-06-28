PH Hession Enterprise Announces Promotion of Hanako Chen to Director of Human Resources

TAIPRI CITY, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / PH Hession Enterprise, a boutique investment services company in Taiwan, is pleased to announce the promotion of Hanako Chen from Human Resources Officer to the position of Director of Human Resources. This promotion recognizes Hanako's outstanding contributions, expertise, and dedication to the company's human resources department.

Hanako Chen joined PH Hession Enterprise in 2018 and has since played a pivotal role in driving the company's success through her exceptional HR management abilities and strategic vision. Her commitment to fostering a positive work environment, promoting employee development, and aligning HR initiatives with the company's overall objectives has been instrumental in the growth and success of the organization.

Commenting on Hanako Chen's promotion, Chief Executive Officer Huang-Fu Chang expressed his admiration for her accomplishments, saying, "Hanako has been an invaluable asset to our organization, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our company's culture. Her commitment to nurturing our employees and fostering a cohesive work environment has been instrumental in promoting a strong sense of belonging among our team members. We have full confidence that she will excel in her new role as Director of Human Resources and continue to contribute to the growth and success of PH Hession Enterprise."

Director of Capital Markets, Samuel Harris, also shared his thoughts on Hanako's promotion, stating, "Hanako's strategic approach to human resources has positively influenced our company's performance. Her ability to identify and attract top talent, develop comprehensive training programs, and foster a culture of collaboration has contributed to our organization's success in a highly competitive industry. I have no doubt that Hanako will continue to elevate our human resources practices and drive employee engagement to new heights."

As the newly appointed Director of Human Resources, Hanako Chen will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of human capital management, talent acquisition, employee development, performance evaluation, and HR strategy implementation. Her extensive experience and proven track record make her well-equipped to lead the HR team and further strengthen the company's commitment to its employees.

With Hanako Chen assuming her new role, PH Hession Enterprise is confident in its ability to maintain its position as a market leader in the investment management industry. Her promotion signifies the company's commitment to recognizing and promoting internal talent, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities, and fostering a culture of growth and development.

For more information about PH Hession Enterprise, please visit https://www.phhessionenterprise.com.

