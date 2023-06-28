DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20202786 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 253964 EQS News ID: 1667637 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 28, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)