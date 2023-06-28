DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (STPH LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5922 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27342796 CODE: STPH LN ISIN: LU2018762901 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762901 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LN Sequence No.: 253977 EQS News ID: 1667663 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

