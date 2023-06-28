Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - The Quest Schools, a public benefit corporation committed to offering tuition-free education to high potential students in low-income communities, has achieved a remarkable milestone of a 500% increase in enrollment in Nigeria.





Primary school students during an intermission at The Quest Schools campus in Ibadan, Nigeria

The organization initially launched in 2018 with 30 students in one location and now serves 186 students between the ages of 6 and 14 across multiple locations in Southern Nigeria. Each student receives a scholarship to cover the cost of tuition, uniforms, books, and supplies. This comprehensive support creates an enabling environment where students can actively pursue their education and cultivate their potential holistically. Students have access to basic math, reading, language, and science classes as well as computer literacy, creative arts, and vocational programs, which are all offered in a learning environment that stimulates creativity and critical thinking.

"Quality education is not a scam," says Oyetayo Omotosho, Founder and Nigerian native. "Our goal is to provide our students with a well-rounded education that increases their chances of building successful careers so that they can become future leaders and innovators in their communities."

Fourteen years ago, Omotosho was presented with a transformative opportunity to attend South Carolina State University on a full academic scholarship, an experience that altered the course of his journey and empowered him to forge a prosperous career in financial services.

Oyetayo says, "Nigeria is filled with smart and brilliant children who are simply not able to live up to their full potential without quality education. I envision a future where every child, regardless of their economic background, has equal opportunities to transform their future through cutting-edge education."

With seed funding from Omotosho's philanthropic efforts and support from a dedicated team of educators, support staff, and program managers, the organization's capacity has grown exponentially over the last 5 years. About 3,000 students are screened each year for a chance to attend one of its primary, secondary, or vocational schools. Yet, only 3% of applicants are successfully enrolled due to capacity constraints. While there has been a significant increase in the number of applicants in recent years, there is much more work to be done. Within the next year, the organization is projected to build two more schools to serve 225 students at full capacity.

Oyetayo shared, "My hope is to align with other like-minded philanthropists who believe in our mission and want to invest in education as a tool to transform the lives of children and young adults. It's the Omoluabi way, the belief that our true virtue is defined by our courage, hard work, respect, and community."

Established in 2018, the organization invests in primary, secondary, and vocational school students by providing them with access to quality educational programs that enhance their skills and knowledge for the future.

