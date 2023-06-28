Aiera and Nasdaq Data Link Partnership delivers spoken summarization of global investor events to the home.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Aiera, the Street's leading financial event intelligence platform, will deliver its advanced summarization insights via Amazon Alexa through a data delivery partnership with Nasdaq Data Link.





The role of speech technologies is deepening across all areas of institutional and retail finance, as investors continue to look for ways to integrate these advanced automatic insights more deeply into their day-to-day workflows. As part of this new delivery, customers in the U.S. can now ask Alexa event-related investor questions soon after the investor event for a prompt spoken summary. For example, customers can ask "Alexa, what happened on [company] earnings call?" or say "Alexa, follow [company]" to get proactive updates and stay in-the-know.

"There are still inherent limitations when succinctly summarizing financial transcription and company event information," said Bryan Healey, Co-Founder and CTO at Aiera. "So, instead, Aiera created its own hyper-specialized, event-focused summaries that leverage Aiera's leading coverage breadth and company event histories."

Aiera's summarization approach surfaces what is truly important to the discussion from an investor perspective. The offering spans Aiera's event summarization across its full coverage of earnings calls and corporate transcripts (60,000+ events per year across 13,000+ global equities).

About Aiera:

Aiera is a closed, yet extensible, architecture that uses an agnostic approach to AI model deployment for the sole purpose of improved capital market research tooling. Aiera's approach combines in-house model building and training to offer the industry's most accurate generative AI, automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, all in one platform. Since 2017, Aiera has been leading the transformation in how investment professionals and executives access, organize, and drive insights across market-moving events through its emphasis on calendar access, quality connection, and advanced language modeling applications. Aiera is trusted by the world's top asset managers and global institutions, with services delivered through an easily-navigable user interface, APIs, and UI components. Learn more at aiera.com.

