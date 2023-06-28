Bitget Becomes Official Crypto Exchange Partner of DOTA 2 Bali Major

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is excited to announce its sponsorship for the DOTA 2 Bali Major 2023 as the Official Crypto Exchange Partner. The partnership will bring together the world of cryptocurrency and esports in an industry-leading event, which is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 9, 2023. DOTA 2 Bali Major 2023 is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, making it a landmark event in the esports calendar.

This collaboration marks Bitget's fourth partnership in esports, coming after team-ups with PGL, the esteemed global esports tournament organizer. Bitget sponsored PGL Major Stockholm 2021, PGL Major Antwerp 2022, and PGL DOTA 2 Major Arlington 2022 as an official partner.

The Bali Major 2023, organized by esports tournament organizers IO Esports and Epulze, promises to be a thrilling event for DOTA fans in Indonesia and worldwide. The tournament will take place at the 5-star resort, Ayana Estate, with eighteen teams from across the globe to compete for a prize pool of $500,000. The playoffs will be held from July 7th to 9th, 2023.

"We are thrilled to partner with the DOTA 2 Bali Major as the Official Crypto Exchange Sponsor. This collaboration allows Bitget to merge the worlds of cryptocurrency and esports, two technologies shaping the future of the Web3 industry. By supporting such prestigious esports events, we are reinforcing our commitment to empowering more individuals to embrace crypto, which presents the future of finance. We look forward to an exciting tournament and showcasing the potential of cryptocurrencies in the gaming industry", said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

Bitget remains committed to fostering crypto adoption by partnering with accomplished organizations. Recent research indicates that the global esports audience is projected to reach $532 million and is expected to exceed $640 million by 2025. As esports gains popularity worldwide with an expanding fan base, Bitget aims to reach more potential users and share its vision of increasing financial independence through cryptocurrency knowledge. This partnership with the DOTA 2 Bali Major builds upon Bitget's successful engagements with leaders across sectors, such as legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and the preeminent Italian football club Juventus.

