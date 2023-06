Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 27

Invesco Select Trust plc Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM) As at close of business on 27-June-2023 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 107.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 109.70p LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596