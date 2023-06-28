Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
PR Newswire
28.06.2023 | 12:54
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 28

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDr Alasdair Nairn
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name:Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI:2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Global Opportunities Trust plc
Ordinary shares of 1p


ISIN: GB0033862573
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 3.2060,000
GBP 3.2048,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated price and volume

GBP 3.20 108,000
e)Date of transaction22 June 2023
f)Place of transactionXLON
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500

27 June 2023
© 2023 PR Newswire
