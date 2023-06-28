

Abang Abdillah Izzarim Bin Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari,

Executive Chairman of SCIB



Marcus Chin Choon Wei, Executive Director of SCIB



Ku Chong Hong, Managing Director of SCIB

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, June 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB, Bursa: SCIB, 9237) today announced the appointments of Abang Abdillah Izzarim bin Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari as Executive Chairman and Marcus Chin Choon Wei as Executive Director.Abang Abdillah Izzarim is the Chairman of the PP Telecom and a director for Cempaka Helicopter Corporation Sdn Bhd. Marcus Chin Choon Wei is the Chief Financial Officer of Artroniq Berhad, as well as an Executive Director at APB Resources Berhad.At the same time, the Company is also announcing the appointments of Mr. Kang Wei Luen, Dr. Dang Nguk Ling, and Mr. Liaw Way Gian as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with immediate effect.Mr. Liaw is an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Artroniq Berhad, while Mr. Kang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Artroniq and APB Resources Berhad. Dr. Dang Nguk Ling is an Independent Non-Executive Directors of APB Resources Berhad where Mr. Liaw also serves as an Executive Director.SCIB also announced the resignation of Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Encik Rosland Bin Othman today as well as three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely En. Noor Azri bin Azerai, En. Mohd Shakir bin Shahimi, and En. Nuraiman bin Shaiful Annuar on Monday, 26 June.Mr. Ku Chong Hong has since been redesignated to Managing Director, while En. Shamsul Anuar Bin Ahamad Ibrahim has been redesignated to Independent Non-Executive Director effective immediately.Mr. Ku Chong Hong, the new Managing Director of SCIB, said, "I would like to thank the Board of Directors of SCIB for this appointment, and I would like to extend a warm welcome to Abang Abdillah as our newly appointed executive chairman. I would also like to welcome Mr. Marcus to the Board of Directors (BoD) along with Mr. Kang, Dr. Dang and Mr. Liaw. Together with our recently appointed Independent Non-Executive Director Ms. Toh Beng Suan, their contributions and advice will help bring the Company to new levels of success. I look forward to working closely with them as SCIB will certainly be able to leverage on their experience and expertise.""We would also like to wish En. Rosland bin Othman for his many years of dedication towards SCIB, and to En. Noor Azri bin Noor Azerai, En. Mohd Shakir bin Shahimi and En. Nuraiman bin Shaiful Annuar well and thank them for their guidance and advice in their time as directors of SCIB."SCIB has been leveraging on its expertise as an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) to seek opportunities in small-to-mid-sized projects in rural areas across Malaysia. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd (SCIBIBS), was earlier this year awarded two school projects, an EPCC subcontract valued at RM16.8 million for the construction of Sekolah Kebangsaan Tambay, in Kota Samarahan and the rebuilding of a Daif school in Serian valued at RM20.65 million, both in Sarawak.As at the end of 3QFY2023, SCIB's order book stood at a cumulative contract value of RM495.3 million.Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.mySource: Sarawak Consolidated Industries BhdCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.