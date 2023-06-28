BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 June 2023 were:

595.86p Capital only

605.72p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 27th June 2023, the Company has 100,245,785 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,964,079 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.