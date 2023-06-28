Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Corporation Launches E-commerce Store, Bringing Its Cutting-Edge Technology to Millions

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced the launch of its e-commerce store leveraging Shopify.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented, "We are excited to launch our new e-store and look forward to bringing our products to the Shopify platform as we continue to expand our presence."

LPC is bringing its cutting-edge technology to the millions of daily Shopify users. The website will allow customers to purchase the miniGIANT as well as products from the Laser Photonics CleanTech and MarkStar lines. The e-commerce store will also enable customers to buy merchandise and accessories like laser safety barriers and goggles.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems, please contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor and Public Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

