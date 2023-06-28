AVID Products Enhances Listening Experience With Release of USB-C Audio Solutions

MIDDLETOWN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / AVID Products, a leading developer of award-winning audio solutions for learning and beyond, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offerings designed to elevate the way we listen and connect. With the introduction of the AE-35C headphone and AE-36C headset, both featuring USB-C connections, AVID Products is helping to create more immersive and accessible audio experiences. In addition, AVID will be releasing a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter, ensuring seamless compatibility across a wide range of devices. As with all AVID audio solutions, these releases offer best-in-class safety, meeting the strictest of compliances for peace of mind.





The AE-35C headphone combines AVID's sound engineering proficiency with the reliability of a USB-C connection. With its sleek design and ergonomic fit, the AE-35C offers exceptional comfort, allowing listeners to enjoy their favorite content for extended periods. The USB-C connection allows for versatility across a variety of devices and applications.

For those seeking a reliable listening and communication experience, the AE-36C headset is the perfect choice. With a noise-canceling, adjustable boom microphone, the AE-36C delivers outstanding clarity during learning and assessments, online engagement, and virtual settings. The headset's USB-C connection delivers optimal performance and compatibility with common devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Recognizing the need for connectivity versatility, AVID Products is also releasing a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. This accessory allows users to connect their existing audio devices with a 3.5mm headphone or headset jack to USB-C devices for a hassle-free transition.

"AVID Products has always been committed to delivering mindful, innovative, and accessible audio solutions that enhance our customers' everyday experiences," said Tom Finn, CEO of AVID Products. "With the launch of the AE-35C headphone and AE-36C headset, along with our USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, we are proud to provide our users with superior audio quality, enhanced functionality, and improved connectivity."

The AE-35C and AE-36C are now available for purchase, with the adapter being available in late summer. Customers can connect with a team member toll-free at 888.575.AVID, or click to find an authorized reseller or distributor to experience the next generation of AVID audio solutions firsthand.

About AVID Products

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100 percent employee-owned audio company committed to empowering your learning journey through mindful, innovative, and accessible audio solutions. With over 70 years of experience in the audio industry, AVID continues to develop award-winning, innovative solutions from learning to tele-health to travel, that keep us moving, growing, and connected.

Looking to responsibly dispose of your old headphone, headsets, and earbuds at no cost?

AVID provides everyone with a simple and easy way to recycle e-waste. Accepting all models at no cost to you. Learn more about their FREE RECYCLE PROGRAM today. Together we can make a difference.

AVID Sales Contact

Michael Logan, Chief Commercial Officer, mlogan@avidproducts.com

Contact Information:

Emil Belisle

Director of Marketing Communications

ebelisle@avidproducts.com

Michael Logan

Chief Commercial Officer

mlogan@avidproducts.com

(401) 648-8602

