The 50g Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks to be featured for sale on Porter's "Buy-On-Board" program

Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available for sale on two major Canadian airlines

Porter purchase order to extend the reach and effectiveness of both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Vice Health and Wellness Inc. (CSE: VICE) (FSE: 0OS) (OTC Pink: GUMYF) ("VICE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a purchase order for its 50g packages of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from Porter Airlines.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this purchase order from Porter due to their rapid growth and tremendous brand reputation within the airline industry across Canada," said Maciej Lis, President & CEO of VICE. "From the outset, our goal has been to penetrate the "buy-on-board" programs of major airlines across North America and we very much looking forward to adding additional airline customers in the very near future as The Gummy Project continues to become a household name in the 'Better-for-you' product sector."

Headquartered at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Porter's network includes 25 destinations both within Canada and the United States and includes a fleet of more than 36 aircraft. It is expected that the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale on each of Porter's aircraft where the "buy-on-board" program is available.

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

Vice Health and Wellness is a publicly traded company committed to supporting healthy lifestyle choices by providing a range of products which offer consumers healthier options to improve overall mental and physical well-being. We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are actively developing products to capitalize on emerging trends in the health and wellness sector.

