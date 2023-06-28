The move marks Qualitest's entry into the estimated $28 billion Swiss IT market

Qualitest (https://qualitestgroup.com), the leading AI-powered quality engineering company, backed by Bridgepoint, announces its expansion into Switzerland with its first location in Zug, kickstarting the creation of new jobs. Following the company's acquisition of Germany-based telexiom in 2021, this move increases the company's footprint in the greater DACH region and expands its ability to deliver world-renowned digital and quality engineering services to BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, utilities, technology and manufacturing verticals throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

With over 500 clients and 8,200 employees worldwide, Qualitest enters Switzerland at an opportune moment for the country and the region. According to IDC, the projected IT spend for Switzerland in 2023 will be $27.5 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% over 2022 distributed across software (35%), hardware (25%), and services (40%).

The quality engineering services Qualitest brings to the Swiss market include:

Modernizing quality engineering practices: Using proprietary AI and enabling a shift left approach to accelerate release velocity and improve customer experience.

Digital engineering: Delivering outstanding customer experiences with expert digital engineering solutions, including DevOps, product engineering, AI data analytics and cloud adoption.

Digital assurance: Validating digital presence, enhancing customer user experience, and achieving superior on time integrations.

Customer experience assurance: Gathering insights into usability flaws, enhancing user-friendliness, assuring accessibility, localization, internationalization, performance engineering, and crowd-sourcing test users for a comprehensive assessment of an app's features.

Cybersecurity: Using an early testing approach that introduces security into every phase of the development journey, identifying vulnerabilities early on and proactively preventing attacks.

Internet of Things (IoT): Reducing testing costs for IoT offerings, optimizing the time spent on testing, and expediting project timelines.

Ground truth data assurance: Creating effective and inclusive AI by employing advanced social techniques to collect accurate and comprehensive ground truth data from real-world environments to improve AI/ML model quality.

Advisory services: Improving processes, increasing efficiency, and optimizing time cost by leveraging years of industry-specific experience and expertise.

"Central Europe has established itself as a haven for technology companies and startups, and we're looking forward to serving this burgeoning cross-section of the community," said Anbu Muppidathi, CEO of Qualitest. "We have made it a priority to expand our global clientele. Having operations in Switzerland further expands our global presence and represents another milestone in Qualitest's ability to meet the needs of today's business driven by technology."

"We're looking forward to ramping up Qualitest's presence in the region," added Shai Liberman, Managing Director. "Our engineering and testing services will cater to growing demand among the developers and entrepreneurs that are converging in Switzerland. We're very excited to tap into that burgeoning community."

About Qualitest

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the healthcare and life sciences, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, technology, manufacturing, and public sector verticals. It has operations in the US, UK, Israel, India, Germany, Romania, Argentina, Mexico, Switzerland, and Portugal, and serves over 500 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint. Learn more at https://qualitestgroup.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615532543/en/

Contacts:

Qualitest Media Contact

Lauren Perry

SlicedBrand for Qualitest

lauren@slicedbrand.com