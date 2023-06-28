Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announced today that senior officers and directors, including Chief Executive Officer, Michael Moskowitz, have purchased 448,500 common shares of NorthStar (the "Common Shares") in the open market since May 31, 2023 at prices ranging from $0.30 to $0.41 per Common Share.

The purchases of the Common Shares by the senior officers and directors reflect their confidence in the intrinsic value of the stock and the growth prospects of the Company.

With these purchases, the Company's senior officers and directors, in the aggregate, now own or control approximately 11.1 million common shares as of June 27, 2023.

Full details are available on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders at SEDI.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

