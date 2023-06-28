Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

28 June 2023: The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, 28 June 2023 in Oslo, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed. Complete minutes of the meeting are attached to this release and available on www.hexagongroup.com.

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

  HEX Minutes from EGM 28 June 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3db539d-df4f-4a63-9621-bc3f5bc57a7d)

