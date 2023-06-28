

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment in Germany is set to fall in July after eight consecutive increases as high inflation squeezed households' spending power damping private consumption.



The consumer confidence index unexpectedly dropped to -25.4 in July from a revised -24.4 in June, data from the market research firm GfK showed on Wednesday. The reading was forecast to improve to -23.0.



The propensity to buy index increased slightly in June, while the measures for economic and income expectations registered notable declines.



'The current development in consumer sentiment indicates that consumers are once again more uncertain,' GfK consumer expert Rolf Burkl said.



'This is reflected in the fact that the propensity to save increased again this month.'



The propensity to buy index rose 1.5 points to -14.6 in June. The indicator remained largely stable, albeit at a very low level.



The income expectations index slid 2.4 points to -10.6 in June.



Households would experience real income losses this year due to persistently high inflation as it would not be fully compensated by collectively agreed wage and salary increases, GfK said.



Economic expectations reported a significant loss after a marginal fall in May. The corresponding index slid 8.6 points to 3.7 in June.



The fall indicates uncertainty among consumers regarding the future economic development.



While a normalization of interest rate is desirable amid high inflation, it goes against high inflation.



Meanwhile, there is a danger that if the interest rates are raised sharply in a very short span that would hurt investment and it would push the German economy into a recession, the GfK said. So it remains a tightrope walk for the European Central Bank, the firm added.



Despite a notable slowdown in May, inflation remained high at 6.1 percent. Flash inflation data for June is due on Thursday.



