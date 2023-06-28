Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the following directors were elected at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held June 27, 2023: Gerald Carlson (Executive Chairman), Blaine Monaghan (President & CEO), Bruce Youngman (an independent director), Borden Putnam III (an independent director), and Gary Baschuk (an independent director). In addition, the shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company and approved Pacific Ridge's rolling incentive stock option plan (the "Plan") pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the Plan. The Plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

"I believe that the results of the AGM are a strong endorsement of our team and our goal of becoming B.C.'s leading copper-gold exploration company," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "And with three drill programs planned this year, we may have just achieved that goal!"

AGM Results

39,025,947 or 36.13% of the 108,018,790 eligible shares were voted.

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN SPOILED NON-VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN Number of Directors 38,193,974 831,973 0 0 0 97.87% 2.13% 0.00% Gerald G. Carlson 33,386,547 0 16,455 0 5,622,945 99.95% 0.00% 0.05% Blaine Monaghan 33,381,456 0 21,546 0 5,622,945 99.94% 0.00% 0.06% Bruce Youngman 30,493,062 0 2,909,940 0 5,622,945 91.29% 0.00% 8.71% Borden Putnam III 33,343,047 0 59,955 0 5,622,945 99.82% 0.00% 0.18% Gary Baschuk 32,675,047 0 727,955 0 5,622,945 97.82% 0.00% 2.18% Appointment of Auditor 38,845,308 0 180,639 0 0 99.54% 0.00% 0.46% Stock Option Plan 32,639,026 763,976 0 0 5,622,945 97.71% 2.29% 0.00%

The following officers were appointed after the Annual General Meeting: Gerald Carlson as Executive Chairman, Blaine Monaghan as President & CEO, Danette Schwab as Vice President Exploration, Salvador Miranda as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough close to existing infrastructure. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., Executive Chairman of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the potential for Onjo to host an alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit at depth and plans to launch an exploration program later this year with the objective of defining future drill targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

