

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO, CP) issued new multi-year guidance. Over the period of 2024-2028, the company targets: revenue compound annual growth rate of high-single digits; core adjusted earnings per share CAGR of double-digits; free cash conversion of core adjusted income of approximately 90%; and return to double-digit Adjusted Return on Invested Capital.



The company also issued 2023 guidance. Canadian Pacific Kansas City expects core adjusted EPS to grow mid-single digits versus 2022 core adjusted EPS.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken