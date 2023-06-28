UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Employee consultation processes at UPM Schongau completed. Accelerated end of newspaper production in Steyrermühl determined

and in March 2023.



The employee consultation process in Schongau was conducted in line with local legislations and has now been finalized. The number of persons affected is 136 for the site. The uncoated publication paper machine 6 will be permanently closed today. UPM Schongau continues graphic paper production on the remaining cost-competitive machines.

"We held constructive and fair employee discussions to reduce the impact of the paper machine closure on our personnel. Together with the employee representatives, we focused on countering the circumstances, primarily through partial retirement measures" says Wolfgang Ohnesorg, General Manager, UPM Schongau. "Additionally, we took the opportunity to implement structural changes to make our site fit for future challenges. I would like to express my sincere thanks to our entire workforce, which has managed to transfer all paper grades previously produced on PM 6 to PM 9 in such a short time frame," he concludes.

UPM Communication Papers ended the newspaper production at its Steyrermühl mill today. As already communicated in March 2023 we thereby accelerate the plans to ensure competitive production at our remaining newsprint paper machines in Europe. This decision will have no impact on the plans for the Steyrermühl site and its employees as communicated on 21 June 2022.

"I admire the professionalism and flexibility of our employees, who are already working conscientiously to integrate UPM Steyrermühl into the HEINZEL GROUP. The new owner will take over the responsibility for the site and thus also for the employees after the Closing of the transaction is completed at the beginning of 2024," says Ernst Spitzbart, General Manager, UPM Steyrermühl.

