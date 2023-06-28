

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone money supply and bank lending continued to register slower growth in May in response to the central bank's tightening stance, data published by the European Central Bank revealed on Wednesday.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 1.4 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in April. This was the slowest growth in nine years. Economists were forecasting an increase of 1.5 percent in May.



Meanwhile, the narrow measure M1 that comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits declined 6.4 percent in May, which was bigger than April's 5.2 percent decrease.



Data showed that credit to the private sector logged a weaker growth in May.



Credit to the private sector increased 2.2 percent from a year ago, which was slower than the 2.5 percent rise in April. At the same time, adjusted loans to the private sector gained 2.8 percent, weaker than April's 3.3 percent rise.



The increase in adjusted loans to households slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent. Likewise, the annual growth in loans to non-financial corporations weakened to 4.0 percent from 4.6 percent.



While weaker bank lending and money growth will further dampen an already weak economy, today's data is unlikely to sway the ECB's thinking on further rises, ING economist Bert Colijn said.



