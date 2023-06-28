Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays results from its trenching program at its Los Pavitos gold exploration project (see Table 1). Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag at Santa Cruz. The 5,289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented: "Recent assays from trenches have confirmed that the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling at Los Pavitos are hosted by wider mineralized structures. This is important because wider zones of gold mineralization near surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

Table 1. Highlight assays from Los Pavitos trenches

Trench Location Length (m) Au_g/t Ag g/t ZA1 Auras 6.4 0.1 - ZA2 Auras 19.0 2.2 22.9 includes

4.0 10.3 104.3 ZSC4 Santa Cruz 18.5 0.2 - ZSC3-1 Santa Cruz 2.1 1.7 - ZSC9 Santa Cruz 8.0 0.5 - ZSC10 Santa Cruz 7.8 2.3 13.0 ZSC12 Santa Cruz 2.5 0.9 69.6

The trenching program across the main mineralized trends on the Los Pavitos property is well underway. Assay results have now been received for 146 samples from a combined length of 309.3 meters in eleven trenches in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas. The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 2 meters at Las Auras and 16.7 g/t Au and 48,2 g/t Ag over 1 meter at Santa Cruz. The main objective of the trenching program is to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. An additional 157 samples for 298.2 meters have been taken from 10 trenches and will be submitted to the lab this week. Approximately 250 meters of trenching remains to be completed.

Table 2. Sampled trenches at Los Pavitos









Coord start WGS84 Coord end WGS84 Trench Location Length Azim Easting Northing Easting Northing ZA1 Las Auras 31.5 348 674,686 3,003,774 674,681 3,003,803 ZA2 Las Auras 44.5 335 674,770 3,003,795 674,752 3,003,833 ZSC2 Santa Cruz 40.3 153 676,766 3,001,823 676,802 3,001,805 ZSC3-1 Santa Cruz 28.7 322 676,754 3,001,728 676,739 3,001,749 ZSC3-2 Santa Cruz 13.0 313 676,731 3,001,754 676,723 3,001,762 ZSC4 Santa Cruz 35.2 325 676,721 3,001,708 676,703 3,001,734 ZSC8 Santa Cruz 18.2 155 677,323 3,002,231 677,331 3,002,216 ZSC9 Santa Cruz 38.2 231 676,790 3,001,997 676,828 3,001,994 ZSC10 Santa Cruz 21.2 273 676,813 3,001,939 674,794 3,001,942 ZSC11 Santa Cruz 24.2 335 676,844 3,001,869 676,835 3,001,888 ZSC12 Santa Cruz 14.3 227 676,914 3,001,680 676,908 3,001,690





Figure 1: Trench locations at Los Pavitos.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure1.jpg





Figure 2: Photos of ongoing trenching program at Los Pavitos



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593_figure_2.jpg

Palos Verdes Exploration Update

Prismo is currently drilling at its Palos Verdes project. The drill program is designed to test the areas of the Palos Verdes vein system in areas where there previously was no drill access, mainly along the northeastern extension of the vein system and certain areas in the southwestern portion where previous drilling occurred. Six holes have been completed for a total of 928 meters of HQ core drilled for the current program, with an additional hole in progress. Samples from the first six holes have been submitted to the lab for analysis.

Figure 3: Core from hole PV-23-24

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/171593

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

