Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group: CFO resigns

Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release June 28, 2023, at 3.30 pm

Dovre Group: CFO resigns

Dovre Group's CFO Sirpa Haavisto has submitted her resignation to the company for personal reasons. She will leave her position by the end of September.

"We regret Sirpa's decision to leave the company", says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group. "Sirpa has done a good job and I would like to thank her for her contribution and wish her all the best in the future."



For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Arve Jensen, CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


