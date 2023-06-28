

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales increased at a faster pace in May underpinned by food and non-food turnover, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales growth rose to 6.0 percent annually in May from 5.7 percent in April.



Likewise, the unadjusted index of retail sales registered a yearly growth of 6.6 percent after a 5.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Food turnover climbed by adjusted 3.2 percent and non-food product advanced 12.8 percent annually. On the other hand, service stations reported a 3.2 percent decrease in sales.



Month-on-month, retail sales growth slowed to 0.3 percent in May from 0.9 percent in April, data showed.



