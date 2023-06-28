DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 298.2848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15618 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632

June 28, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)