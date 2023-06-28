Tilray Brands, Inc.: Breckenridge Distillery Launches New Limited Release Collectors Art Series With Artist Sandra Fettingis

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and winner of World's Best Blended Whiskey, combines the art of blending whiskey and color through its third Collectors Art Series, a limited release of 96 proof PX Naranja Cask Finish Whiskey with a vibrant new label designed by local Colorado artist and muralist, Sandra Fettingis.



For this third edition, Sandra brought her iconic geometric patterns to life through her inspiration for the flavorful craft of the PX Naranja Cask Finish Whiskey, including pungent citrus fruits, while playing on the orange taste, along with the shapes inspired by stalk-like shapes. This design of the whiskey label can be found as a mural at 360 Adams Street in Silverthorne, Colorado, in Colorado's newest arts district 12 miles from the Breckenridge Distillery.

"Proper blending is an art, not easily learned, and something I'm sincerely passionate about," said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. "We wanted to emphasize this connection with another type of art that people could identify with and hopefully pause for a second or two, connect the dots, and really enjoy the art in their dram."





Photo courtesy: Jessie Unruh, Breckenridge Distillery

"Patterning and organizing are akin to meditation, which leads to a sense of harmony, stillness, reflection and inner peace-something I am always seeking in my life and art practice. That process of finding that moment where those ideas surface and harmonize is what I strive for," said Fettingis.

The 96 proof PX Naranja Cask Finish Whiskey's smooth aroma opens up to stone fruit and candied mandarin orange peel. The palate resonates with raisin and fig, with a background of orange marmalade finishing with a light cinnamon spice balanced by matured oak.

Breckenridge Distillery's Collectors Art Series limited release whiskies have garnered multiple awards over the years, including: Best Blended LTD Release at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards, Campaign Innovator of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky America Awards, and a Gold at the 2020 and Double Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions.

Breckenridge Collectors Art Series 3 will be available exclusively at Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado, for $125 starting June 30.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery," and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof won World's Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards joining Breckenridge Gin named 2021 World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

