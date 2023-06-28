InflaRx N.V.: InflaRx Appoints Dr. Camilla Chong as Chief Medical Officer

Camilla Chong, M.D., joins the team with 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry in drug development

Dr. Chong to lead clinical development of InflaRx's portfolio of C5a/C5aR inhibitors

JENA, Germany, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics that target the complement system, today announced the appointment of Dr. Camilla Chong as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of InflaRx, effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Chong is a medical doctor with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including leadership roles in clinical development, medical affairs and overseeing the launch of new drugs across multiple geographies. She will be responsible for all clinical developments related to InflaRx's portfolio as she joins the C-suite of the company.

Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx, commented: "We are excited to welcome Camilla to our team. She is a highly accomplished executive who brings a wealth of expertise in drug development. At InflaRx, she will lead our clinical development activities. Besides managing our ongoing clinical trials, she will also drive the strategy for future clinical development programs of the company including those for vilobelimab and INF904. She will be a great addition to our team as we bring our first product to market and advance our development programs."

Dr. Camilla Chong commented: "I am thrilled to be joining InflaRx at this transformative stage for the Company following the recent Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA and the ongoing commercial launch of Gohibic (vilobelimab). I believe that our innovative anti-C5a / anti-C5aR programs have the potential to be truly life-changing for patients with acute inflammatory conditions as well as many chronic immunologic diseases. I very much look forward to advancing our clinical programs with the goal of providing patients suffering from these diseases with improved treatments that can truly impact their quality of life."

Dr. Chong is a medical doctor with 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry. She has successfully led clinical development, medical affairs, clinical operations, regulatory and pharmacovigilance teams and has managed global clinical development programs. She has extensive experience in the launch of many new medicines in multiple geographies. She joins InflaRx from Kyowa Kirin Corporation, where she was Vice President & Global Medical Affairs Therapy Area Head - Immunology. Her previous senior management roles have spanned multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiology, immunology, respiratory, dermatology and orphan diseases at Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Teva. Dr. Chong received her MD from the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine, University College London, UK. She holds a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine and is a Member of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (MFPM).

About InflaRx

InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, "InflaRx").

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a / C5aR technologies to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a and C5aR. Complement C5a and its receptor C5aR are powerful inflammatory mediators involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de.

