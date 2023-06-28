TransUnion's Venkat Achanta Expands Role to Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, 2023, Venkat Achanta will take on the newly expanded role of Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer at TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Achanta will assume leadership of the Global Technology organization in addition to the Data & Analytics organization he has led since February 2022.



Along with leading a unified data strategy and data science across the organization, Achanta will be responsible for all aspects of the company's technology, including strategy, security, product engineering, operations, infrastructure and delivery of solutions that support TransUnion's global information systems.

"The link between technology, data and analytics has become even greater and plays an ever-increasing role in TransUnion's innovation and new solution offerings," said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, TransUnion. "Venkat's leadership and extensive experience will complement the Global Technology team's existing capabilities as we continue our transformation across global platforms and products."

Achanta was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Data & Analytics Officer of TransUnion in February 2022 following the completion of TransUnion's acquisition of Neustar, Inc. in December 2021. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Data & Technology Officer of Neustar, where he led data science, data strategy and technology teams across the company. While at Neustar, he helped lead the creation of the OneID platform and technology transformation across all products.

Prior to joining Neustar in 2016, Achanta was Chief Data Officer and Head of Data and Analytics at Walmart, beginning in 2014, leading all data and analytics delivery platforms across the company globally. While at Walmart, he spearheaded the data fabric, advanced analytics platforms and decision services groups. Prior to Walmart, Achanta was Global Head of Analytics and Big Data at AIG. Achanta has also held senior leadership positions in technology and data & analytics at Capital One and Experian.

Abhi Dhar, who has been leading the Global Technology organization since 2019, recently announced his decision to leave TransUnion to pursue other opportunities. Dhar will serve as a Strategic Advisor through September 1, 2023, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of TransUnion CIBIL Limited, providing valuable guidance to the India-based leadership team during a time of rapid growth.

"Over the past four years, Abhi has expertly led our Global Technology organization through a period of unprecedented change. He has stewarded the integration of the largest acquisitions in our Company's history, increased the stability and security of our platforms, modernized our technology capabilities and globalized our technology talent base," said Cartwright. "We thank Abhi for his considerable contributions to TransUnion and wish him well on his next chapter."

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®-and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business