Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Kirkman, a premier global leader in the dietary supplement industry, has been recognized as the Top Supplement Manufacturing Company 2023 by the esteemed Food Business Review (https://www.foodbusinessreview.com/kirkman). This accolade solidifies Kirkman's reputation as an innovator and industry leader in manufacturing high-quality supplements.

"We are honored to be named the Top Supplement Manufacturing Company 2023," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Kirkman. "This award validates our commitment to product quality, safety, and efficacy. I want to thank the Food Business Review for this recognition and the Kirkman team for their outstanding dedication to creating the finest quality products."

The Food Business Review annually recognizes the most innovative and effective companies in the food and beverage sector. This year, Kirkman has stood out for its dedication to excellence in supplement manufacturing, showcasing unmatched quality control processes, product innovation, and steadfast dedication to consumer safety and satisfaction.

The award acknowledges Kirkman's robust portfolio of dietary supplements, its pioneering research in supplement efficacy, and its efforts to educate the public on the importance of quality supplementation for health and wellness. Kirkman's transparent supply chain practices and commitment to sustainability were also noted as contributing factors in the selection process. To learn more about Kirkman and their award-winning supplements, visit their website: https://www.kirkmangroup.com.

About Kirkman

Kirkman has been producing specialty nutritional supplements since 1949. Our goal is to offer the purest, most up-to-date, and highest quality dietary supplements for children, adults, and people with dietary sensitivities and special requirements. We work with leading researchers, doctors, and scientists to develop these products with the best balance of nutrients, in dosages that are easy to administer. The majority of our products are free of the nine ingredients the FDA has identified as major food allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame) and are hypoallergenic - free of the additives such as colorings and flavorings to which many consumers are sensitive. We take great pride in being a leading provider of dietary supplements to people with dietary sensitivities. Our unique position to significantly affect the lives of our customers with effective products inspires us to maintain the highest level of scientific excellence in the research, development, and manufacture of our supplements.

