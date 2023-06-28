Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed in its management information circular were approved by the shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held in Toronto on June 27, 2023.

RIWI welcomes three new board members, including David Kincaid, Leonard (Lenny) Murphy and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Wong, who were all newly appointed at the Meeting. In addition, both Neil Seeman and Annette Cusworth are returning to the board. Mrs. Cusworth will also assume the position of Board Chair effective June 27, 2023.

David Kincaid is among the most recognized and respected opinion leaders in the North American marketing industry. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Level5 Strategy, one of Canada's leading strategic brand consultancies, former Chief Marketing Officer at Corus Entertainment, and an inductee into Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends.

Leonard Murphy has over 20 years of high visibility leadership roles in the Market Research industry. Mr. Murphy is widely considered one of the most influential insights & analytics industry thought leaders and advisors in the world. Mr. Murphy has been CEO of several successful companies, most notably full-service agency Rockhopper Research, tech-driven start-up BrandScan360, CSO of data-privacy platform Veriglif, Board Member at Savio RXC and Founding Partner of strategic consultancy Gen2 Advisors.

"Today is an exciting day for all RIWI shareholders. The experience, market understanding and contacts that both David and Lenny bring to RIWI, coupled with the continued support and guidance from Neil and Annette, will help RIWI achieve its vision of being the most trusted and transparent source of global data," says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI.

In addition, RIWI has granted an aggregate of 456,470 stock options ("Options") to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.58 per share and expire on June 27, 2028.

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data.

