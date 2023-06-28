Annual Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 ranks CDS 39th on list of best-in-class businesses growing via recurring revenue and innovation.

CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced the company has been named one of the top 50 companies in the world for managed service providers in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Coming in at 39 out of 501, the Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies. For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. In 2022, CDS ranked 137, jumping nearly 100 places on this year's list.

"We are thrilled to be named in the top 50 of the 2023 MSP 501 rankings," Joe Cozzolino, CEO of CDS, said. Our high ranking is evidence of the hard work of our support staff and engineers who ensure we provide top-notch service to our partners and continue innovating on platforms like Raytrix MVS. We look forward to building off the success of last year and advancing the multi-vendor services industry."

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

