Hollyland Technology: Hollyland's LARK MAX: Ultimate Wireless Microphone for Content Creators

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland's new LARK MAX wireless microphone system offers unparalleled sound quality, noise cancellation, and convenience for content creators - both indoors and outside, in real-world conditions. It's the ultimate solution to environmental noise problems in everyday situations such as interviews in noisy environments, weddings, live streaming in uncontrolled environments, and more.

A New Era in Real-World Audio Recording

LARK MAX features Hollyland's MaxTimbre Mic Technology, the result of extensive research and the industry's first microphone air film technology: a multilayer membrane microphone design that optimizes audio recording for crisp results. The microphone's multilayer acoustic structure eliminates unwanted resonance, for precise, rich, detailed audio. Performance is further enhanced with a wind-proof and vibration-isolating durable mesh. Additionally, advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology delivers extra sound clarity in noisy environments simply by pressing the button.

LARK MAX boasts a 48kHz sampling rate, 24-bit bit depth, 70dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and 128dB max sound pressure level (SPL) - elevating your professional audio recording to new heights. To demonstrate this advance in sound quality, Hollyland held an audio tasting event, Sound Expert Challenge, online. Experience the sound quality on this page.

Powerful but Easy To Use

LARK MAX offers ease of use and convenience. The 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the receiver shows power, signal, audio levels, connection status, and more. Various professional settings can be easily customized by using the control knob and on-screen home button. The shortcut menu provides more accessibility, letting users turn on or off noise reduction, recording, and mute with one touch.

The magnetic attachment on the transmitter fixes securely to clothing and accessories. To ensure a better user experience, both transmitters have 8GB of memory for up to 14 hours of internal backup recording in lossless mono WAV format.

Battery life is another concern for users, and LARK MAX performs well. It has a battery life of up to 22 hours with a fully charged charging case: 7.5 hours for the transmitter and 9 hours for the receiver, which can be charged separately and used while charging. Even in outdoor areas where rapid charging is not possible, LARK MAX still performs well. LARK MAX is compatible with standard smartphones, tablets, cameras, computers, etc.

Pricing and Availability

LARK MAX Duo is priced at $299 and LARK MAX Solo is priced at $199 - launching globally on June 28th.

LARK MAX on Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C5R9H796

LARK MAX on Amazon India: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C5R9H796

LARK MAX (Official Website): https://www.hollyland.com/product/lark-max

New users who purchase LARK MAX within the first month of launch will receive two lavalier mics with the Duo version, or one lavalier mic with the Solo version. Learn more from this link.

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom - since 2013.

Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theatres, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit hollyland.com, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

