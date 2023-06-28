LiCAP Technologies, Inc.: LiCAP Technologies Inc. Awarded $2.93 Million Grant for Activated Dry Electrode Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing

The California Energy Commission has awarded LiCAP Technologies Inc. a grant of $2.93 million to assist in building a 250MWh battery electrode production line to prove the high performance and scalability of the proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® process.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / The California Energy Commission has awarded LiCAP Technologies Inc. a grant of $2.93 million to assist in building a 250MWh battery electrode production line to prove the high performance and scalability of the proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® process. Activated Dry Electrode® brings a cost-effective, sustainable, and environmentally friendly method to manufacture lithium-ion battery electrodes. The California Energy Commission's grant will help LiCAP to prove commercial viability and further validation for scaling towards mass gigawatt-hour electrode production lines.





As a world-renowned leader in electrode manufacturing, LiCAP's core technology, the Activated Dry Electrode® process, is aimed at advancing the battery market to the next stage of sustainable and cost-effective growth.

LiCAP Technologies has demonstrated the Activated Dry Electrode® process to be superior to the existing wet slurry technology which uses toxic chemicals and energy-demanding processes to produce battery electrodes. The proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® process eliminates the need for wet slurries and large drying ovens to save floor space, labor, and energy, and eliminates the risk of exposure to toxic NMP solvent. Mass production using this technology would reduce the floor space by at least 65% and reduce energy consumption by 70%. This process is compatible with any battery chemistry, simplifies electrode manufacturing process, and enables high energy and high power density batteries for both EV and ESS applications.

"The California Energy Commission grant allows the LiCAP technical team to further develop equipment expertise through building a 250MWh roll-to-roll electrode production line using the Activated Dry Electrode® process for global lithium-ion battery manufacturers. Our customers will be able to experience world-class lithium-ion battery performance for both Electric Vehicles and Grid Storage with significant manufacturing cost savings," said Dr. Linda Zhong, CEO and Co-founder of LiCAP Technologies.

About LiCAP

LiCAP is a global leader in process engineering for lithium-ion battery electrodes, lithium-ion capacitors, and ultracapacitors, using Activated Dry Electrode® technology and proprietary lithiation techniques. LiCAP's unique process and equipment design lay a foundation for cost-effective, energy-efficient, and sustainable manufacturing of electrodes for energy storage devices. LiCAP is headquartered in Sacramento, California, with a growing portfolio of energy-efficient products, such as ultracapacitors, lithium-ion capacitors and lithium-ion batteries.

For further information on LiCAP's complete Cathode and Anode, Equipment and Ultracapacitor solutions, call +1 916-329-8099; e-mail info@licaptechnologies.com or visit us on the web: www.licaptech.com.

