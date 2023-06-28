Innovative-e Recognized as 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Project & Portfolio Management

MERRITT ISLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Innovative-e, a leader in collaborative project management and work, is excited to announce that it has been named the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Project & Portfolio Management. This recognition will be formally recognized by Microsoft at its annual Inspire conference held in Redmond, Washington, in July.

2023 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year

A certificate showing Innovative-e as the winner of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year in PPM

"The award is a validation of our shared vision with Microsoft for transforming PPM. Teams4PM uses the full power of Microsoft's modern cloud platform to bring the power of Project, Power Platform, AI, and Azure into a common Teams experience everyone can join," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "This is an opportunity to revolutionize project and work management by applying automation and AI at scale to make remarkable improvements in project delivery success."

"We believe strongly that Microsoft's platform for PPM vision based on the Power Platform and exemplified in the new Project for the web will revolutionize the way organizations view PPM systems," says Bryan Quick, Director of Sales for Innovative-e. "That's why we've invested in building our Teams4PM product, also built on Power Platform, which optimizes the use of Teams for the purpose of collaborative project management."

Teams4PM provides an opportunity for existing Project Online customers and new customers alike to embrace the advantages of the Power Platform and Project for the web without the disruption of a traditional migration. Teams4PM automates and governs the use of Teams for the purposes of project management, maximizing employee engagement, accelerating end-user adoption, and leveraging customers' existing Microsoft platform investment. Teams4PM is especially suited for organizations looking to consolidate on Microsoft tools, avoiding the challenges of shadow IT and cloud data proliferation.

Teams4PM enables customers to begin or enhance app development around project management and work. To help customers take advantage of these new capabilities, Innovative-e is growing its managed services practice specifically in the areas of automation & AI for enterprise and commercial app development. We assist with leveraging modern toolsets to solve key business challenges for customers even if they are unrelated to project management. "We see Microsoft's investment in low code/pro code solutions as a key opportunity for our customers to work more efficiently on the cloud platform they already trust, and we're going to be there to help them jumpstart that," says Quick.

Innovative-e is a Microsoft Solution Partner in Modern Work for both Enterprise and SMB. This announcement marks Innovative-e's sixth award in the last five years, having been previously recognized as Finalist for Partner of the Year in Project & Portfolio Management (2019, 2021, 2022), Finalist for Customer Experience in 2022 and Winner of the 2020 MSUS Partner of the Year for Project Management. With a track record of successful project implementations and a customer-centric approach, Innovative-e has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to maximize the value of their project and work management investments.

For more information, visit www.innovative-e.com and www.teams4pm.com.

Teams4PM is available in Microsoft's AppSource commercial marketplace as "Project Management for Teams."

