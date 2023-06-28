Claim.MD Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Effort demonstrates the medical clearinghouse's commitment to maintaining compliance with the highest levels of security protocols and regulatory requirements

PECOS, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse helping to streamline the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, today announced that it has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to security and compliance. This certification further strengthens Claim.MD's position as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.

TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a rigorous certification process administered by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). It standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services for its technology partners that handle state agencies' data. Claim.MD's decision to pursue TX-RAMP Level 2 certification underscores its dedication to safeguarding sensitive patient data and maintaining compliance with the highest levels of security protocols and regulatory requirements.

"We are proud to achieve TX-RAMP Level 2 certification," said Rob Stuart, president of Claim.MD. "This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to providing secure and compliant claims management solutions to our customers. We understand the critical importance of investing in robust security measures and protecting patient data and will continue to maintain the highest standards of security."

In addition to the TX-RAMP certification, Claim.MD has recently earned several other major certifications including being SOC 2 Type 2 evaluated, HNAP-EHN accreditation from DirectTrust, CAQH Core certification, and more, further validating its dedication to excellence.

About Claim.MD

Founded in the early 1980s, Claim.MD is a leading EDI Clearinghouse which processes tens of millions of transactions every month. The company's extensive insurance network links providers to Medicare, Medicaid, Blue, and thousands of commercial insurance companies across the country. Designed with the provider in mind, Claim.MD's cost-effective and robust product and service offerings are designed to meet provider collection goals. The company's system of tools is designed to help providers send clean claims the first time and offer visual tracking to easily see issues and collection trends as industry billing situations change. For more information, visit: https://www.claim.md/

