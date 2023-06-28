DataPivot Technologies Achieves 100% Annual Sales Growth and Expands Customer Base by over 70%, Demonstrates Responsible Investment for Sustainable Growth

Company moves into new headquarters to accommodate expansion; appoints industry veteran Michael Gallant to lead marketing and strategic growth initiatives.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / DataPivot Technologies , a prominent data protection, cloud, and security solutions provider, today announced a business milestone of 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 and a remarkable 70% increase in the company's customer base in just the last three years. These results point to rapid growth, a customer-focused team with deep industry expertise, and responsible investment for sustainable growth.

At a time when nearly every IT function in a business is looking to modernize their infrastructure and applications, transform how they serve the needs of the business, and lower costs, DataPivot is responding with a portfolio of industry-leading solutions and services that are unmatched, helping customers manage, protect, and secure business data. DataPivot works with well-known, large and mid-sized clients throughout the United States serving all major industries including manufacturing, media and entertainment, banking, pharma, health and medical, legal, telecommunications, education, and more. The recent company growth has been fueled by both large and small transactions with new customers and with ongoing existing customer engagements.

"DataPivot has officially hit critical mass and the roots have really taken hold on what we started in 2015," said Giles Westie, Founder and President, DataPivot Technologies. "We've cracked the code on product-market fit and our custom data protection solutions are being selected in a very competitive marketplace. We win predominantly because we are in tune with business requirements, have a superior value proposition, and deliver for our clients."

Over the last year, DataPivot Technologies has achieved many impressive milestones, including:

Annual revenue growth of 100% in calendar year 2022;

70% increase in clients over the last three years across key industries;

Strong double-digit increase in headcount over the past year;

Bolstered key partnerships covering data protection, data storage, and security;

Built test and validation lab for end-to-end solution delivery; and

Recognized as Commvault's 2023 Partner of Year for the East Region.

"We've worked with multiple technology providers in the past and have found that a one-size-fits-all solution doesn't work for our data protection needs," commented Julie Firlik, Solutions Engineer in charge of Business Continuity at Mohegan Sun . "DataPivot provides a customized approach to backup and recovery by drilling into our business needs and tailoring a solution that fits our data protection requirements. With DataPivot's outstanding customer service and Commvault's best-in-class software, Mohegan Sun has a solid data protection strategy that will ensure our business continuity."

In line with its growth trajectory, DataPivot Technologies has expanded its operations, opening a new corporate headquarters in North Andover, Massachusetts to accommodate its increasing workforce. This expansion highlights the company's success and commitment to creating job opportunities and fostering a dynamic work environment. The company has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran Michael Gallant to lead marketing and pursue strategic growth initiatives. Prior to joining DataPivot, Gallant spent nearly twenty years at EMC Corporation and three years with Commvault holding numerous leadership positions within investor relations, corporate communications, marketing, and partner business development.

"Now is the right time for DataPivot to add marketing muscle and focus on our brand," added Westie. "I'm confident that Michael will raise significantly more awareness in the market for DataPivot and continue our strong growth."

ABOUT DATAPIVOT TECHNOLOGIES:

DataPivot Technologies is an award-winning Data Center and Cloud Technologies solutions provider with a focus on data protection and security. The company delivers on a client-centric approach with an emphasis on customer service, accountability, and technical expertise. As business and sales professionals with combined decades of experience, DataPivot has the knowledge and industry expertise to help enterprise clients achieve their organizational goals. For more information about DataPivot Technologies, please visit https://www.datapivottech.com .

