StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: ECO Allies & Climate Cure Planting Supergreentrees at Rancho San Miguel de la Soledad in Chihuahua, Mexico

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Eco Allies® (EA) is an SEC reporting for-profit Nevada Benefit corporation and a StereoVision majority owned subsidiary. Climate Cure Capital (CC) is a StereoVision wholly owned subsidiary. BioChar Now, LLC (BN) and Arborescentum (AR) are EA and CC J/V partners.

With specialized products including timber, biomass, lumber, biochar livestock feed, and carbon and methane offset credits, EA, CC, BN, and AR, 'The Vision Group', are teaming up with Melissa Gonzalez on her 20,000-acre Rancho San Miguel De La Soledad in Chihuahua, Mexico to grow a SuperGreenTree (SGT) forest of up to 5,000 acres. Our mission is the pursuit of Ecological Restoration and Preservation opportunities for the benefit of shareholders and the planet.

"CC owns the 75,000 SGTs that are currently being grown under the EA trademarked SuperGreenTree brand in Leon, Mexico by J/V partner AR and are now at a height of six inches to four feet," stated Eco Allies CEO Jack Honour. "SGT's are Paulownia Elongatas and we're very fortunate to have formed a strategic alliance with an internationally recognized leader in bringing water, Paulownias, and industry to nations in need. Thank you, Jon Kaufman, and your 501c3, Global Water First." https://vimeo.com/793929011

StereoVision Entertainment http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital http://climatecurecapital.com/ and the SVSN founded Nevada Benefit corporation Eco Allies®. http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly content with its wholly owned 9-time Emmy-Award winning Hollywood production company, REZN8. http://rezn8.com/ ** https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/EA-CC-SuperGreenTree-Overview.pdf**

