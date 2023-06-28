

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Imagen Ltd., a cloud-native media asset management company. Imagen helps sports organizations, businesses and media companies manage their digital content libraries with controlled access through a customizable media management and distribution platform. Imagen also owns Screenocean, a platform that provides production companies and others the ability to license video and photo content from around the world.



Reuters President Paul Bascobert said: 'With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetize all their visual content.'



The company said the business will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.



