Mendus has provided an update on its development plans for its lead cancer vaccine, vididencel, primarily targeting the acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance setting. Management expects to share updated survival data in Q423 for its ongoing ADVANCE II trial, consistent with prior guidance; vididencel is being investigated as a monotherapy for AML maintenance. Management also intends to maximise the potential of vididencel by preparing for a Phase II combination study with Onureg, the only approved AML maintenance drug to date. We view the company's previously disclosed strategy of prioritising a combination study as a sensible and logical step forward for vididencel's clinical development, and continue to believe that combination treatment regimens (as noted in our AML thematic report) will be important for clinical breakthroughs in oncology. Therefore, the anticipated H223 commencement of the planned Phase II trial represents a key near-term milestone for Mendus, in our view.

