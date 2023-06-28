Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 27 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 233.46p per ordinary share

NAV including income with debt at par value: 227.87p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 230.29p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 224.70p per ordinary share

28 June 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323