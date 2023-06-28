

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales rose for a second straight month in May, led by an increase in the sales of consumer goods and, food and other groceries, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose a price and seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent month-on month in May, following a 1.9 percent gain in the previous month, which was revised from 1.6 percent.



The retail sales data was based on the examination of sales in discount stores and supermarkets, in which the consumers continue to shop in discount stores, the agency said.



'Since the beginning of 2022, consumers have chosen to buy more discount,' the agency said.



Sales of consumer goods rose 1.9 percent in May and those of food and other groceries grew 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the sales of clothing decreased for the fourth month in a row, down 0.2 percent. as in April.



On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in May, following a 5.8 percent fall in the previous month. The decline was mainly driven by an 8.5 percent slump in the clothing sales.



