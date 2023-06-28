First Stop Health Recognized in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50

Virtual care company ranked #25 for exceptional growth over the last five years.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, today announced its recognition in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 2023. This honor recognizes Chicago's fastest-growing companies with rapid growth over a five-year period.

"We have grown in more ways than one: Our talent, services, and the number of memorable patient experiences and meaningful outcomes. This achievement by Crain's has taken years of hard work and focus, and I'm delighted to see our dedicated team be recognized," said Teira Gunlock, CEO of First Stop Health. "To me, growth means that more people get to experience healthcare that they love," added Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Growth Officer, Elena Gambon.

Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 highlights leaders and innovators across various industries. Those recognized experienced an impressive median 793% growth in the last five years, up from 593% in 2022. Exceptional growth during a pandemic and organic growth were among the considerations when selecting these businesses.

First Stop Health is honored to be a part of this incredible class of other Chicago-based businesses. It experienced 828% growth in the last five years, and this recognition signifies a time of momentous growth for the business. First Stop Health last week announced a new investing partner that will aid in ongoing enhancements and development of its virtual care solutions. Through this growth and new partnership, First Stop Health will continue to evolve with a continued commitment to providing care that people love.®

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Primary Care, Urgent Care & Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023 and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past five years by Inc. 5000.

