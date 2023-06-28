Fira De Barcelona: Leading firms and world experts will participate at the new Tomorrow.Building

Tomorrow.Building World Congress, the new space for debate and commercial exhibition, that aims to transform construction into a more sustainable and digitalized industry, has arisen the interest of the industry and its technological ecosystem. Big companies and experts from all over the world have already confirmed their presence at the event, which will be held together with Smart City Expo World Congress on November 7-9 at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies that are widely known for their disruptive spirit and commitment to innovation, such as ABB, Bentley, Drees & Sommer, Samsung C&T Corporation, Schréder and Sener will be among the firms showcasing their latest innovations to make the construction industry more circular, efficient and resilient.



The congress will gather opinion leaders such as the architect and engineer Alyssa-Amor Gibbons, who develops environmentally friendly and resilient designs based on the traditional construction methods of her native Barbados; urban planner Carlos Moreno, regarded as the 'father' of the concept of the 15-minute city; Helène Chartier, director of Planning and Urban Design in C40 Cities, the global network of the world's leading cities to tackle the climate change crisis; and Ángela Baldellou, director of the 2030 Observatory of the High Council of Colleges of Architects of Spain.

Topics such as digital and sustainable construction, the renovation and decarbonisation of buildings, smart buildings and infrastructures, the circular economy, facility management and PropTech will be the core themes of Tomorrow.Building's keynotes, an event that seeks to contribute to the design of a new construction, one that is less aggressive to the environment and extensive in the use of energy resources.

Digital and sustainable construction

The director of Tomorrow.Building World Congress, Ione Ruete, points out that "for three days, Barcelona will bring together the entire ecosystem of new construction to show how BIM, digital twins and robotics can enable the cities of the future to be better and meet the needs of city dwellers, more closely involved in fighting against climate change."

The event aims to become the global benchmark for innovation in the sector and will launch a Call for a Pitch Competition for innovative emerging projects, which will take place on November 8th.

Tomorrow.Building, together with Tomorrow.Mobility and Tomorrow.Blue Economy, is part of Smart City Expo World Congress 2023, the biggest event in the world focusing on cities and urban innovation.

