DJ Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (CN1 LN) Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2023 / 16:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 542.7945 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 360491 CODE: CN1 LN ISIN: LU1681044647 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 LN Sequence No.: 254088 EQS News ID: 1668007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 28, 2023 10:18 ET (14:18 GMT)