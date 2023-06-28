Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Accessibility by Incorporating NACS Into Entire Product Line

Miami Beach, Fla., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it is fully committed to meeting the EV charging needs of drivers, regardless of vehicle model, by incorporating both the North America Charging Standard (NACS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) into Blink's state-of-the-art line of charging products. With plans for additional US manufacturing facilities underway, Blink is well positioned to produce universally accessible EV chargers under the Biden Administration's Buy America program.



"At the EVS36 Symposium earlier this month, we announced the integration of NACS connectors into our new 240kW DC Fast Charger. Since this exciting announcement, we have diligently advanced the integration of NACS connectors across our entire Blink charger product line," explained Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer at Blink Charging. "Our goal is to lead, innovate, and adapt as the industry continues its aggressive path towards zero emissions vehicle adoption. Blink supports all OEMs and will ensure we have NACS chargers to meet the needs of GM, Ford, Rivian, and Volvo customers.

To secure a robust supply chain, Blink will begin producing NACS DCFC chargers by October of 2023. In addition to Blink's expanding line of DC Fast Chargers, the Company will now offer NACS inclusion in its line of Level 2 (L2) chargers. Given that L2 chargers currently account for approximately 90% of EV charging use in the United States, it is crucial to provide accessible technology to minimize driver confusion and create a convenient and seamless EV charging experience.

Jones added, "Blink's engineering team has successfully demonstrated the swift integration of NACS connectors into the Company's line of L2 chargers, resulting in significant time-to-market savings. The new NACS and 1772 dual units are expected to be released in early 2024 from Blink's Bowie, MD manufacturing facility."

Harjinder Bhade, Chief Technology Officer at Blink Charging, stated, "We have the ability to enhance our product line rapidly, effectively and efficiently to meet the evolving needs of OEMs and EV drivers. Whether it's a Tesla Model S driver needing to plug into a NACS charger while shopping, or a Chevy Volt driver seeking a quick charge via a CCS charger during a summer vacation trip, our chargers will be accessible to every kind of driver. We have been working closely with connector manufacturers and vendors to ensure the availability of the equipment to fulfill these commitments."

With Tesla drivers constituting the largest user group, Blink demonstrates its capacity to provide EV charging solutions for various vehicle types. As the expansion of EVs continues, with projections of up to 50% of all new car sales being electric by 2030, the demand for more than 30 million EV chargers will arise. Meeting this demand necessitates the presence of multiple charging companies in the market.

